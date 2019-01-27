Kenyan man and 42-year-old American woman win 2019 Fitbit Miami Marathon

Kate Landau had little trouble outrunning thousands of female competitors Sunday in the 17th annual Fitbit Miami Marathon. Her cramping legs and a queasy stomach posed a more difficult challenge — though at least the dreaded rainstorm never came.





At Mile 17, the 42-year-old Landau, who won the women’s title in 2 hours 37 minutes 47 seconds, had tummy trouble. So she told the lead cyclist she had to “poo in a Porta-Potty,’’ and the cyclist graciously waited until Landau took care of business.

At Mile 22, Landau’s calves and right foot started cramping and never stopped, rising to her twitching quads during post-race interviews.

“I was bonking more than I ever have,’’ Landau said of her depleted state.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Ezekiel Kipsang, xx, the overall winner, had a less eventful 26.2 miles in his marathon debut, cruising across the finish line in 2:16:35, more than two-and-a-half minutes faster than runner-up and fellow Kenyan Jacob Chemtai.

The men’s half marathon came down to a sprint, with Kenyan Isaac Mukundi, 31, of Kenya, defeating countryman Dominic Korir, 26, by six-tenths-of-a-second — 1:06:50.1 to 1:06:50.7.

“I had a toothache and was using medicine,’’ explained Korir, “and it made my stomach sick. I had problems.”

Despite the unexpected reprieve from the torrential rain that soaked Miami on Saturday, the 20,000-plus participants in the marathon and half marathon nonetheless withstood warm temperatures, intense humidity and strong headwinds during the event that began at 6:10 a.m. at AmericanAirlines Arena.





Conditions in the predawn darkness: 72 degrees and 91 percent humidity with winds from the southeast at 9 miles an hour — gusting much higher on the MacArthur Causeway early in the race. Pools of rainwater scattered along Biscayne Boulevard and giant pits of slippery mud throughout Bayfront Park made the early-morning venue messy. Thousands of spectators still lined the start outside the arena and held up hand-written signs for their loved ones and favorite athletes.

But not a drop of rain ever fell, and the sun began peeking through the clouds by late morning.

The 26.2-mile full marathon and 13.1-mile half marathon proceed together until the half marathoners return to the finish down the street at Flagler and Biscayne and the rest stay on the course until they return to the same finish.

Ezekiel Kipsang, 22, of Kenya was the overall marathon winner in 2 hours 16 minutes 35 seconds.

Kate Landau, 42, of Tacoma, Washington, was the overall women’s winner in 2:37:47.

Kate Landau, 42, of Tacoma, Washington, reaches the finish line of the Miami Marathon on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Landau placed first in the women’s category with a final time of 2:37:47. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

The men’s half marathon ended in an exhilarating photo finish, with Isaac Mukundi, 31, of Kenya, defeating countryman Dominic Korir by 6/10ths of a second in 1:06:50.1 to Korir’s 1:06:50.7.

The women’s half marathon was won by Melanie Myrand of Montreal in 1:19:11.

The women’s half marathon runner-up: Rachel Schilkowsky of Providence, Rhode Island, in 1:21:24.

Margarita Quintero Petris of Mexico City finished third in the women’s half in 1:22:34, not second as organizers originally thought, because registered marathoners are allowed to switch their distance to the half marathon during the race.

Some runners likely skipped the race because of the forecast, but the ones who didn’t will be running for hours.

The roadway is littered by paper cups as runners reach for water while heading eastbound on the MacArthur Causeway. On Sunday, January 27, 2018 thousands of athletes participated in the 2019 Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon produced by Life Time. The full course spanned across the Venetian, Rickenbacker, and MacArthur Causeways ending at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, Florida. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

As of 10 a.m., temperature were still in the low 70s with high humitidy.

“It was better than I expected,’’ said Petris, 28. “I thought it was going to rain. At 4 a.m. I couldn’t sleep and I looked out my window and it was clear. I thought, ‘That’s a blessing.’’’

The course heads to Miami Beach over the MacArthur Causeway, through South Beach along Ocean Drive, past the Miami Beach Convention Center, over the Venetian Causeway and back into Miami where the half marathon finishes and full marathon continues into the Brickell and Coconut Grove areas before ending near Bayfront Park.





This story will continue to be updated.



