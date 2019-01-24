Cop shoots and kills off-duty officer from the same department, Missouri police say

A 24-year-old female officer was shot and killed by a fellow cop in the same department, police said, according to KTVI in St. Louis.
The woman was off-duty when she was shot at about 1 a.m. Thursday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
“An SLMPD officer has been transported to an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound,” the department tweeted at 2:02 a.m. Thursday. The “officer in need of aid” call was made about seven minutes before, according to the Post-Dispatch.
Hayden said that two on-duty male officers “went to one of their homes during their shift,” the Post-Dispatch reported. While those two officers were at the home, the off-duty officer stopped by.
While the three officers were at that home, the woman was shot, police said, according to KMOV. The two on-duty officers took her to the hospital.
Then, at 2:50 a.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that the off-duty officer had died.
“We are deeply saddened to announce that the officer transported to the hospital has succumbed to her injuries,” the tweet said. “We ask that you keep the officer’s family and the entire SLMPD in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our officer and friend.”
Police said the female officer was shot in the chest “when a gun accidentally was fired,” KTVI reported.
Both on-duty officers are 29-year-old males, Hayden said, according to KTVI. All three officers have been with the department about two years. Police have not said which officer shot the woman, and have not reported what led up to the shooting.
