Kentucky student’s science fair project concludes Tom Brady is a cheater.

He was only 6 years old when the infamous Deflategate happened in 2015, but Lexington’s Ace Davis has concluded one thing with a new science fair project: Tom Brady is a cheater.
A quarterback himself, the Millcreek Elementary School 10-year-old posed the question ‘Is Tom Brady a Cheater?’ for his project that earned him an honorable mention, according to the school website.
Brady was at the center of an NFL controversy in 2015 when he allegedly ordered footballs to be deflated during a New England Patriots playoff victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots were fined $1 million and lost two draft picks, and Brady was suspended for the first four games of the next season.
To try to find out if Brady cheated, Ace conducted an experiment in which he and family members threw footballs that had different inflation levels.
“Through various testing measures of different weights of footballs, we should find that under-inflated footballs provide a competitive advantage in a game,” he stated in his hypothesis.
In the alleged ‘Deflategate’ game in 2015, Brady threw for 226 yards on 23-of-35 passing with three touchdowns.
According to Ace’s research, “Tom Brady is indeed a cheater,” he stated in his conclusion. He discovered that the deflated balls traveled the farthest distance, which he said proved his hypothesis.
Ace’s dad, Christopher Davis, posted pictures of his son’s project, and the post has been shared about 4,500 times. . Ace’s project earned him honorable mention honors for his 4th-grade class, according to Millcreek’s website.
Some national publications have given Ace’s work attention in the countdown to the Feb. 3 Patriots-Rams Super Bowl.
While many believe Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback player of all time, Ace told NFLDraftDiamonds.com San Francisco’s Joe Montana is.
In his interview with NFL Draft Diamonds, Ace said he came up with the idea for the project because he “hates” Brady.
“He’s been accused of cheating before. I want him to be caught,” Ace said. He added that people are tired of watching Brady winning the Super Bowl.
Ace’s own Super Bowl prediction enormously favors the Rams to defeat Brady’s Patriots.
“Julian Edelman pushes everyone around, (Rob) Gronkowski gets shut down, (Todd) Gurley runs for two touchdowns, Brady plays terrible — three interceptions. Rams win 30-14,” Ace told NFLDraftDiamonds.com.
