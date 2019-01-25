President Donald Trump announces deal to reopen the US government — temporarily

On the 35th day of the partial government shutdown — the longest-ever in U.S. history — President Donald Trump announced that a deal has been reached to temporarily reopen it with no funding for a wall on the southern border.

The news came on the same day that 800,000 federal workers missed their second paycheck during the shutdown, according to The Atlantic.





President Trump had demanded $5.7 billion of funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, but congressional Democrats refused to provide any funding for a wall after retaking the House of Representatives.

Neither side had budged, and the shutdown dragged on for weeks.

Then on Friday, Trump revealed that he and congressional leaders had a deal to reopen the federal government for three weeks. It keeps the government funded until Feb. 15, possibly setting up another showdown over funding for Trump’s proposed border wall.

He said that he has a “powerful alternative” that he “did not want to use” while maintaining his support for the wall. CNN reported that the White House was “preparing a draft proclamation for President Donald Trump to declare a national emergency along the southern border” to get funding.

“If we do not get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on February 15 again... Or I will use the powers given to me under the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency,” Trump said.

The New York Times reported that it was “a remarkable surrender for a president who made the wall his nonnegotiable condition for reopening the government.” Fox News wrote that Trump agreed to take the deal “despite a day earlier saying Republicans would not ‘cave’ on his demands for funding for a wall on the southern border.”

Reaction to the speech was swift. Some conservatives, such as Ann Coulter, took to Twitter with disapproving responses.

Some maintained their support of the president.

I 100% approve of Trump's move today to re-open for 3 weeks and get vital personnel such as Air Traffic Controllers back pay.



While others touted the speech as proof that Trump had “caved.”

