Teen ran off in snowstorm after arguing with parents over phone. He was found dead

A 13-year-old Iowa teen who left home late at night during a snowstorm after arguing with his parents over his cellphone was found dead on Sunday, Marshalltown police said.
People in the town northeast of Des Moines spent five days searching for Corey Brown, who had been missing since Tuesday night, according to the Des Moines Register.
“His disappearance sparked numerous search efforts that had, until Sunday, turned out to be fruitless,” KCCI in Des Moines reported. “Authorities had asked property owners in Marshalltown to thoroughly check their homes, buildings, garages and vehicles to see if the boy was hiding in them.”
On Thursday evening, in the community room of the town’s library, Corey’s parents, Michelle and Craig Brown, and his older brother, Sammy, pleaded with him to come home, the Times-Republican in Marshalltown reported.
“Corey, if you’re out there bud, you’re not in trouble, just come home,” his dad said.
“Please, please just come home. We want you safe at home. We love you so much,” his mom said, according to the Times-Republican. “Parents, if this was your child, you’d want them home too & get Corey home to us please.”
Then came Sunday.
“The Marshalltown Police Department regretfully reports Corey Brown, age 13, was found deceased today,” the police department announced on its Facebook page.
“His body was located this morning at approximately 10:45 a.m. in a secluded area on the west side of Marshalltown. At this time, there is no evidence or information that indicates criminal activity is connected to this missing person/death investigation. However, this is still an active investigation and all possible scenarios will be thoroughly investigated.”
The town banded together to search for Corey.
A local print shop made more than 1,000 fliers to display around town, the Times-Republican reported. Baggers at local grocery stores gave them to shoppers, too, according to the newspaper.
“Green ribbons were tied around trees this weekend and neighbors replaced porch lights with green bulbs in support of finding Brown. Green was Brown’s favorite color,” the Register reported.
Police said that Corey left his home on the south side of town after what Chief Mike Tupper called a “disciplinary discussion” with his parents about his cellphone, the Register reported.
Tupper said it was a “’normal parental discussion ... nothing extraordinary,’ that caused the boy to get upset and leave,” The Gazette in Cedar Rapids wrote. “Security camera footage showed him walking away from the home. He did not take his cellphone.
“The eighth-grader ran away, wearing a coat and stocking cap, as Iowa’s winter turned blustery and bitter cold, with wind chills dipping well below zero.”
Two hundred people, according to the Register, “many in snowsuits and winter boots, offered Wednesday to help police. But officials, after thanking them for their dedication, sent the volunteers on their way so that the physical search could be handled by a few dozen trained professionals.”
The FBI, the Iowa State Patrol and several other agencies helped local and county authorities search, the Gazette reported.
The family isn’t talking to the media and does “not wish to make a public statement at this time,” the police department’s Facebook statement on Sunday said.
“The community obviously is pretty devastated,” Jonathan Bizios, whose print shop made the fliers, told the Register on Sunday. “I think the majority of us were expecting some better news. I guess that’s kind of human nature — to think the best.”
