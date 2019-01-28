Mom posted about a mass shooting on Facebook. Then she learned her kids were victims.

It was Saturday when Rhonda Champagne saw a Facebook post about a series of shootings in Louisiana that left five dead.
So Champagne, who is from Livingston Parish, told WAFB9 that she shared that social media post to her own Facebook profile.
Then came the horrible news: Her two children — 20-year-old Summer Ernest and 17-year-old Tanner Ernest — were among those who had been killed, according to The Advocate. Police say Dakota Theriot, the suspected gunman, had recently started dating Summer before the slaying.
The 21-year-old suspect drove to the house of 43-year-old Billy Ernest, then shot and killed the man and his two children inside the home in Livingston Parish, police say, according to The Advocate. Theriot is then accused of killing both of his parents in Ascension Parish, The Advocate reported.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Champagne said she is left with tough questions that may never be answered.
“Why? It’s senseless, my babies died for nothing,” she told WBRZ. “Their daddy died for nothing. What was so important that you had to have, that you took them?”
Police found and arrested the gunman in Richmond, Virginia, the following morning, according to USA Today. Theriot was located at his grandmother’s home, police say, but she “spent the night in a hotel because she feared her grandson might come to her home.”
“While deputies were on site, Theriot arrived at the residence in a motor vehicle with a firearm pointed out of the window,” Richmond County Sheriff Stephan Smith said, according to USA Today. “The deputies sought cover and challenged Theriot, who then dropped the firearm upon their commands and was taken into custody without incident.”
Champagne is trying to pick up the pieces for her 16-year-old son Hunter, who is coping with the loss of three family members.
“A 16-year-old son that lost his brother and sister and his dad,” Champagne told WAFB9. “How is he going to get through this?”
As reported by The Advocate, “Hunter and Tanner Ernest both lived with Champagne most of the time, but Tanner was visiting his father this past weekend.”
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that just under 22 people for every 100,000 in Louisiana died from a gunshot in 2017 — making it the fourth-most deadliest state for gun violence in the country, according to The Times-Picayune.
Now, grandmother Evelyn Sing said she has to face a nightmare as her two grandchildren and their father are laid to rest.
“We’re going to have to look at three coffins,” Sing told WAFB9. “It’s bad enough one, but we’re going to have to look at three.”
And Sing is left with a sneaking suspicion that she knew Theriot was “trouble” when he started dating Summer, according to WBRZ.
“A lot of people don’t realize this, but if you have the spirit of God in you, you know,” the grandmother told WBRZ. “I have the spirit of God in me, and I knew my baby was going down the wrong road with the wrong type of person.”
Theriot faces charges including first-degree murder, according to CBS News.
Comments