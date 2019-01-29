‘Empire’ star hurt in possible gay hate crime and had rope put around neck, police say

Chicago police are investigating a possible hate crime against “Empire” star Jussie Smollett.
The assault happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday, police told Variety, Us Weekly and other entertainment outlets.
In a statement, police said Smollett was beaten by two men who got his attention by yelling “racial and homophobic slurs” at him, Variety reported.
“The offenders began to batter the victim with their hands about the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on the victim.,” said the police statement, tweeted by HuffPost editor Phillip Lewis.
One of the offenders wrapped a rope around Smollett’s neck, the statement said.
The actor drove himself to Northwestern Hospital, where police reported he was in good condition.
According to Us Weekly, Smollett has portrayed the gay character, Jamal Lyon, on “Empire” for five seasons. He came out as gay in a 2015 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the entertainment magazine reports.
Variety reported that “Smollett was in Chicago ahead of a concert he was set to perform on Saturday.”
“Detectives are currently working to gather video, identify potential witnesses and establish an investigative timeline,” the police statement said.
