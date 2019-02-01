Man obviously faked a slip and fall, NJ prosecutors say. Watch the video for yourself

It wasn’t the most convincing performance, prosecutors say.
A security video from Woodbridge, New Jersey, shows a man throwing ice on the ground — and then staging an obviously-fake slip and fall so he could later file false insurance claims, according to a press release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
“Fraudulent claims cost everyone,” wrote Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey, “and we will aggressively prosecute those who illegally manipulate the system.”
But 57-year-old Alexander Goldinsky, the man accused of staging the fall, pushed back against the charges from prosecutors.
“I didn’t do it,” he told CBS2. “It was a mistake.”
Prosecutors charged the man with third-degree insurance fraud and third-degree theft by deception, the press release says.
The video shows the man fill up a cup with ice, take a quick scan around the room and toss some of the ice behind him. Goldinsky is then seen standing right on the ice and placing himself on the ground.
Prosecutors said they don’t buy that the fall was real — and arrested Goldinsky on Jan. 15 for filing an insurance claim for an ambulance trip and hospital visit following the alleged accident.
Goldinsky is due back in court on Feb. 7.
