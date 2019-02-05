The pita chips in the bags aren’t Simply Naked. That can be a fatal problem

A packaging glitch caused Frito-Lay to recall 228 bags of Stacy’s Simply Naked Pita Chips for a potentially serious food allergy problem.
The 7 1/3-ounce bags distributed nationwide don’t contain Simply Naked Pita Chips. They were filled with a different flavor of pita chips, one that contains milk. The Simply Naked flavor doesn’t have milk, so the ingredients on the bag don’t have milk.
That’s a problem for those with a milk allergy.
“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled pita chips bags,” the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice states.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“One consumer allergic reaction related to this matter has been reported to date.”
The bags have a use by date of “23 APR 2019” and, below that, a manufacturing code of “65M127902.” Those with a bag or bags can return them to the store or call Frito Lay at 800-352-4477, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.
Comments