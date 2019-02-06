‘I said mommy needs help.’ Watch Florida woman’s dogs rush to get aid after her stroke

Maureen Hatcher realizes that she could be in much worse condition, or even dead, if it wasn’t for her two doting dogs.
“I shouldn’t be in the shape that I’m in,” the Florida woman said, according to FirstCoastNews. “I am blessed, very blessed.”
Just-released doorbell footage obtained by FirstCoastNews shows Bella and Sadie — Hatcher’s two Labradors — rushing outside of their owner’s home in St. Augustine after she had a stroke.
She originally suffered the stroke on Dec. 3, but news has just broke of the story, WABC reported.
The 62-year-old said she was in the shower “and the next thing I knew, I was eating the floor and couldn’t move,” The St. Augustine Record reported.
So Hatcher yelled out for Bella and Sadie.
“I remember Sadie coming in,” Hatcher said, according to FirstCoastNews. “I said, ‘Mommy needs help,’ and then they were gone.”
Video shows the pair of dogs somehow escape the house to get aid — and then return back with a neighbor.
That neighbor, Alexandra Naspolini, said she noticed one of the dogs outside — and followed the pup to Hatcher’s house. Naspolini told The St. Augustine Record that she went inside the home after no one answered the door.
She dialed 911 after realizing what was happening, according to FirstCoastNews. Hatcher was treated for the stroke at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and later released, according to The St. Augustine Record.
Bella and Sadie’s heroic actions were rewarded with an extra-special Christmas, Hatcher said.
“There were presents under the tree and prime rib for dinner,” she told The St. Augustine Record, “and they were spoiled rotten.”
