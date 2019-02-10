Truck plows into a crowd of hundreds on California sidewalk, injuring 10, police say

Rescuers found a smoking Toyota Tacoma pickup truck crashed into a tree with several people trapped beneath it early Sunday after it plowed into a crowd of hundreds in Fullerton, California, police said in a statement.

Ten people ages 18 to 49 were hospitalized with injuries ranging from moderate to life-threatening, police wrote.

Driver Christopher Solis, 22, of Anaheim faces charges of driving while intoxicated causing great bodily injury in the crash, which took place at 1:48 a.m., police reported. Officers say he was under the influence of drugs.





The crash took place while hundreds of people were on the sidewalk as well as nearby parking lots, restaurants and bars, police wrote.





When officers arrived they found the truck against the tree with severe front-end damage and airbags deployed, according to the Fullerton Police Department release.





“With the help of some nearby Good Samaritans, FPD officers were able to lift the Toyota Tacoma enough to free the pedestrians who had been struck and were now stuck underneath it,” police wrote.





Three other vehicles parked on the street also had been struck by the truck, police reported.