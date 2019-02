Wobbles, Bobbles and Scooter, puppies born without legs, need a home

February 14, 2019 07:56 PM

Three Chihuahua puppies named Bobble, Wobbles and Scooter, all born without front legs, were surrendered to Cause for Paws and are being fostered in Wake Forest, NC. They have a large following on Instagram after only three days.