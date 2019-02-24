Oscar show goes on even without a host for the 2019 Academy Awards

The show must go on is a famous show business phrase that has been used for a variety of reasons over the years.
It was true Sunday when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handed out awards in the event best known as the 2019 Oscars.
Even though there was no host for the 91st Academy Awards, honored the best filmmakers and actors for their achievements in 2018, the show went on.
After the rock group Queen opened the show, there was a montage of film highlights before Saturday Night Live alums Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler took the stage to continue the evening’s festivities.
Fey pointed out they were not hosting the Oscars, before the trio made a series of jokes and eventually presented the award for best actress in a supporting role.
An announcer offstage handled the segues from one award to another presentation.
Without a single host, the show went from one presenter to another for the first time in nearly 30 years, NBC reported.
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was originally slated to host the Oscars, but backed out after there was public outcry about homophobic social media posts he had previously made.
The show’s producers made the choice to skip having a host, instead using a series of high-profile celebrity presenters, Town & Country reported.
