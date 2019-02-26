‘How can this be?’ Death of 13-year-old Kentucky cheerleader is ‘devastating’ mystery

A few days after the sudden, unexplained death of a 13-year-old Northern Kentucky cheerleader, family, friends and teammates are still dealing with the shock while mourning their “sweet angel,” according to media reports.
Eighth-grader Lilliana Schalck fell ill prior to a competition in Columbus Saturday with her Premier Athletics of Northern Kentucky team, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. It’s not clear what caused the girl’s death.
An ambulance took Lilliana to the emergency room after she complained of tingling in her limbs, her father, Dan Schalck, told WCPO. FOX 19 reported she complained of pelvic pain.
Schalck told WCPO that he first suspected dehydration or anxiety until her symptoms worsened. Lilliana died within two hours of feeling sick.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
“At one point, the medical staff said, ‘If anyone’s close to her, you need to call them,’” Dan Schalck told WCPO. “And I’m like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me. How can this be?”
In a statement released Sunday, Fort Thomas Schools said Lilliana was “beloved by so many and we know our students will need help through the grieving process.” She was a student at Highlands Middle School and was one of two middle schoolers to cheer for Highlands High School, according to media reports.
Her Highlands High team said the loss of Lilliana was devastating and painful.
Premier Athletics called Lilliana “our sweet angel” and said their “hearts are completely broken for the Schalck family.” The team decided not to compete at the event, and instead had a moment of silence at the competition, WKRC reported.
Messages of support and sympathy poured in from cheerleaders and cheer teams from across the country.
Petite Lilliana was often one of the cheerleaders lifted in the air, WCPO reported.
“Everybody liked her,” Dan Schalck told WCPO. “She was supportive on the mat. Doing her thing, she was fierce, but when it comes to anyone else, she was very supportive.”
Lilliana was involved in her middle school’s journalism program and always was the first to greet her teammates at practice, Highlands Middle School Principal Michael Howton told Local 12.
“(A student) said they didn’t know what they are going to do now that she won’t be there. My suggestion is to do what she did, be that first person there and show that support to others,” said Howton.
Rosalind Schmidt, the general manager of Premier Athletics, told ABC 6 Lilliana shined the brightest of any cheerleader she coached in 25 years.
“I just see a lot of love. I see that everyone felt the same way. It wasn’t just something we saw in her as coaches. This is something that her teammates saw in her,” Schmidt said.
Cheerleaders from the middle school and high school along with staff members and families showed support at a vigil held Sunday, FOX 19 reported.
Howton wanted students to know during the vigil that grieving is normal.
“This is one of those times we say look to your left and right — put your hand, your arm around the person next to you. Give them that love, that support over these next few days, because that’s the way we’re gonna heal and move forward is together,” said Howton, according to Local 12.
It will be around eight to 10 weeks before the coroner’s office releases the cause of Lilliana’s death, according to ABC 6.
Comments