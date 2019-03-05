‘I’m not leaving,’ Trump’s FDA commissioner said 2 months before resigning

The leader of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced his resignation Tuesday, just two months after writing on Twitter that he would not be leaving the Trump administration.

“I want to be very clear - I’m not leaving,” Scott Gottlieb, commissioner of the FDA, said in a message from his verified Twitter account on Jan. 3. “We’ve got a lot important policy we’ll advance this year. I look forward to sharing my 2019 strategic roadmap soon.”

Gottlieb suggested the tweet was in response to a forthcoming news story speculating on his departure.

Along with the written message, the FDA leader shared a photo of Mark Twain with the quote: “The reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.”

But two months later, Gottlieb announced he would be leaving the federal agency to spend more time with his family in Connecticut, the Washington Post reports. He is a doctor and former venture capitalist, according to the newspaper.

“I’m immensely grateful for the opportunity to help lead this wonderful agency,” Gottlieb wrote on Twitter. “This has been a wonderful journey and parting is very hard.”

Gottlieb also thanked Trump and Health Secretary Alex Azar for their “strong support” of him.

Trump took to Twitter to praise Gottlieb’s accomplishments in the role, writing that “his talents will be greatly missed!”

Azar said in a statement that Gottlieb’s leadership “inspired historic results from the FDA team,” including tackling the opioid epidemic and raising the alarm about the risks of teen vaping.

Turnover of top leaders in Trump’s administration and cabinet is higher than in previous White Houses, according to an analysis of staff changes by the nonpartisan Brookings Institution.

“The disruption is highly consequential,” said Max Stier, president of the nonprofit Partnership for Public Service, which monitors federal government managerial issues, according to the New York Times. “When you lose a leader, it has a cascade effect throughout the organization.”

And vacant positions that have been growing across federal agencies have worried Republicans on Capitol Hill as well, the Washington Post reported in February.

“It’s a lot. It’s way too many,” Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma said of cabinet-level leaders serving in an acting rather than permanent capacity, the Post reported. “You want to have confirmed individuals there because they have a lot more authority to be able to make decisions and implement policy when you have a confirmed person in that spot.”