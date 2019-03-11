Fake Waffle House worker dons uniform, cooks food and loots register, La. cops say

He was almost the perfect employee.

A man walked into a New Orleans Waffle House, changed into uniform and started taking orders and cooking food for customers, The Times-Picayune reported.

Except he wasn’t an employee — and he looted $300 from the cash register during his bogus shift, WWL-TV reported.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. on Feb. 12 at a restaurant on Elysian Fields Avenue, The Gentilly Messenger reported.

New Orleans police say Tyrone Hamburg, 26, walked into the restaurant and changed into a Waffle House uniform before taking orders and cooking food in order to get close to the cash register, The Times-Picayune reported.

A Waffle House spokesman said it’s normal for employees to “work at different locations and fill in during busy shifts,” so it’s not unusual that nobody realized Hamburg didn’t actually work there, WWL-TV reported.

Police asked that anyone with information on Hamburg call Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 877-903-7867, The Gentilly Messenger reported.