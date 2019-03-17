Metal found in food sold to Puerto Rico schools for the second time in a week

About 4,940 pounds of ready-to-eat corned beef was recalled after a school in Puerto Rico found metal in a chub of the meat.
If Procesadora La Hacienda’s not-food-in-your-food recall sounds familiar, it’s because Productos La Aguadillana recalled nearly 18 tons of breaded chicken breasts after two schools found metal in the chicken breasts on March 8.
That recall was announced by USDA recall notice Thursday. The USDA recall notice for Procesadora La Hacienda’s recall posted Friday, but says the company reported the problem March 7.
The corned beef went to Puerto Rico schools, not restaurants or grocers. Just as with the Aguadillana recall, the USDA made sure to note the corned beef didn’t come from food that went to the schools from the USDA’s National School Lunch Program.
“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in school freezers or refrigerators. School nutrition professionals who have purchased these products are urged not to prepare or consume them,” the USDA wrote. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”
Anyone with questions can call Procesadora president Wilfredo Figueroa, 787-612-7276.
