The Rock is now a ‘sexy’ tank at this Texas Army base. He’s honored, he says

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has always been built like a tank.
Now he literally is one.
The 1st Armored Division, stationed at Fort Bliss, near El Paso, Texas, named a tank after Johnson last week. The soldiers announced it in a tweet that pondered whether the unit’s followers could “smell what America’s Tank Division is cooking!”
The tank’s new moniker is emblazoned in black block print along the barrel of the cannon.
“I’m sending a salute of respect & gratitude to the Blackhawk Squadron, 1st Armored Division for the honor of naming their tank (the most advanced in the world)“, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the TV, movie and former pro wrestling star wrote in an Instagram post thanking the soldiers. “Heavy duty, bad ass, sexy AF and built to take care of business.
“But most importantly, thank you all for your service. Grateful to the bone.”
His thank-you post had gotten more than 2 million likes on Instagram as of Monday afternoon. Most were supportive of his message and of the Blackhawk Squadron’s choice for their new tank’s name.
But others took a more anti-weapons stance.
“That’s not something to be proud of because it’ll be your name on that tank that’ll kill innocent people,” one commenter wrote.
“The Blackhawk Squadron is the oldest cavalry squadron and regiment in the Army, dating back to March 2, 1833, and among the oldest units of any type in the Army,” the El Paso Times reported.
Choosing tank names can be a “heated process,” according to Stars and Stripes. First, tank crews come up with suggestions that the tank commander can accept or reject — then “higher company leadership has final say over” the tank name that gets painted along the cannon, Stars and Stripes reported.
Earlier this year, another Fort Bliss tank was named, “Dropped as a Baby,” according to the Times.
