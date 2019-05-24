Body found outside a Fort Lauderdale mosque. Suspected shooter shot during arrest, witnesses say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting outside a Fort Lauderdale mosque Friday morning.

Deputies are responding to the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and Franklin Drive near the Masjid Al Iman mosque, according to the sheriff’s office.

CBS4 is reporting there is a body next to a car in a parking lot, but the identity of the person is still unknown.

Wilfredo Ruiz, a spokesman for the Florida chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations, said he has been in contact with community members at the mosque and they said the suspect is not involved with the community.

The community members have also told him that the suspect was shot by police in the parking lot near the mosque when they were executing an arrest warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The road to the mosque has been closed and Ruiz said it may affect the congregants’ afternoon service. He said the mosque has more than 100 members.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.