Mom hid baby in freezer on stranger’s yard, gets 2 years probation, Tennessee cops say

How long you could spend in jail for child abuse South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for child abuse in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for child abuse in the state of South Carolina.

A Tennessee woman who pleaded guilty to putting her 8-month-old baby in a freezer will not serve time behind bars, after a judge sentenced her to two years of probation.











Brittany Smith of Johnson City was charged in January with child abuse and child neglect, according to court records.

A man saw a woman he didn’t know putting what he thought was a dead baby in a freezer in his yard, according to WTHR.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The man, Joshua Blair, walked outside and found Smith hiding under his house, according to WCYB. The baby alive in the freezer.

“It wasn’t moving, wasn’t nothing,” Blair told WCYB. “I reached in and pulled it out. It started moving. Instant relief.”

The freezer wasn’t being used at the time but had about an inch of water in it, according to WLOS.

Police told WTHR that the baby could have suffocated if he was in a freezer longer.

Washington County Judge Stacy Street sentenced Smith to two years of probation, according to WJHL.