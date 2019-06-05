Dog paralyzed protecting teen with Down syndrome during home invasion, SC officials say

Two men shot Zymaine Nelson and his dog Cowboy during a home invasion. Both are recovering, but Cowboy may have been paralyzed. North Charleston High School

Two men broke into a home and shot a teen with Down syndrome and his dog during a daytime home invasion in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday, WCIV reports.

Both the 17-year-old and the dog are recovering, but the dog was paralyzed from the waist down, the station reports.

After getting Zymaine Nelson to the hospital and the dog to an emergency vet, police say they found drugs and guns in the home, according to WCIV.

“Zymaine was shot this weekend during a home invasion and is currently in intensive care. His dog, Cowboy, protected him and very well may have saved his life,” North Charleston High School posted on Facebook after the shooting.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sharing a photo of the student, the school’s athletics department said, “This is Zymaine Nelson, one of North Charleston’s Exceptional Cougars and a proud member of North Charleston’s Club Unify and Special Olympics. He ... is non-verbal, but his joyous spirit can light up a room.”

North Charleston Police said the men shot Nelson in the thigh, WCSC reports. “Police tell us that there were four kids at the home when two men kicked in the door and told them all to get down on the floor,” according to the TV station.

“I just don’t feel like people understand, he’s a nonverbal kid,” Nelson’s teacher, Megan Barbee, told WCSC. “So if someone comes in and is shouting at him telling him to do something he’s not, not complying with you because he doesn’t want to do what you say he doesn’t understand what’s happening.”

Barbee started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family pay for medical expenses.

“His dog, Cowboy, was also injured in this insensible crime and is in need of surgery. Zymaine has had Cowboy since he was just a puppy, and we would like to ensure that his baby is at home waiting for him when he returns home from the hospital!” she said on the fundraiser site.

“The family is in need of donations to help offset the medical expenses that will be needed in the upcoming weeks. If you are not able to donate, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” she said.

Police said they went to the home to serve a warrant when they found the shooting scene, WCIV reports. A neighbor was trying to carry a safe from the house when detectives showed up, according to the station.

In the safe, police found “482 grams of white powder substance, and 166 grams of a gray powder substance, MDMA, and a Smith and Wesson .375 revolver,” according to WCIV. Detectives also seized a money counter, AR-15 rifle and a 2006 Mercedes, the station reports.

SHARE COPY LINK Leroy suffers from paralysis in his hind legs. The Boise rescue dog recently got new wheels, thanks to a group of Boise State University engineering students. Leroy is looking for a foster or permanent home. Contact Alicia, Boise Bully Breed, 407-