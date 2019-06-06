National
2-year-old found in drawer beneath dryer died of excessive heat, Georgia cops say
Georgia officials are investigating the death of a toddler found in a drawer under a dryer.
The 2-year-old girl was found in the drawer at a home in Brantley County on Sunday, said Stacy Carson, special agent in charge at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Carson said the child died of hyperthermia, which is when a person’s body overheats.
She said on Thursday that no one has been arrested, and the GBI is still investigating.
The child’s identity has not been released.
David Williams, a neighbor, told News4Jax he doesn’t think the girl’s mom would hurt her.
“It’s just an awful tragedy. She’s a good girl. She’s a good mom, takes care of her kid, goes to work. She does the right thing,” Williams said, according to News4Jax. “For something like this to happen in our neighborhood is just awful.”
