Manhunt underway for gunman who shot off-duty L.A. deputy in head at Jack-in-the-Box

Someone walked up to an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy ordering food at a Jack-in-the-Box counter and shot him in the back of the head Monday night, police say. He’s in critical condition. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

An off-duty Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy shot in the back of the head Monday evening while ordering dinner at a Jack in the Boxremains in critical condition, KCBS reports.

“I was actually sitting down in the break room when all I heard was a loud bang,” said employee Jesus Guzman, according to the station. “I go lean over and I see, I think he got shot in the head because there was a hole in his head.”

A manhunt is underway for the gunman suspected of shooting the 13-year veteran officer as he stood at a counter at 5:45 p.m. at the restaurant in the 2500 block of West Valley Boulevard in Alhambra, KNBC reported. The incident was captured on security video.





“It’s time to turn him in,” said Capt. Kent Wegener, the Los Angeles Times reported. “You don’t want to be associated with this man, and the sheriff’s department is going to spare no resources to locate this suspect.”





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Detectives have not yet found a motive in the shooting and are investigating whether the deputy — who was not in uniform or wearing a badge at the time — may have been targeted, according to the publication.





The gunman, described as a white or Latino man in his 20s, standing at about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, wore a burgundy shirt, sunglasses and fedora during the shooting, KTLA reported.





He left the Jack-in-the-Box in a white 2006 Kia Sportage SUV with paper plates, KNBC reported, then changed into black clothing in a nearby neighborhood before driving off.





The deputy, whose name has not been released, is being treated at USC Medical Center, KCBS reported.





Detectives asked anyone with information to call 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 to remain anonymous, KTLA reported.





SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.