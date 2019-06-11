Shooting targets former resident, kills 11-year-old boy instead, Texas cops say

Shooting in Harris County, TX leaves 11-year-old dead Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a shooting that took place on the morning of June 9 on the15100 block of Brentwood Dr killed an 11-year-old. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a shooting that took place on the morning of June 9 on the15100 block of Brentwood Dr killed an 11-year-old.

It was early Sunday morning when bullets tore through a Channelview, Texas, home, killing 11-year-old Kamren Jones as he slept, KSAT reported.

In a video posted to KPRC, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the casings found outside the home are believed to be from an assault rifle.

Investigators believe the previous tenants were the targets of the shooting because they “ showed suspicious behavior,” KTRK reported.

“This is senseless, tragic and sad situation,” Gonzalez said in a video posted to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page. “This is a child and these are cowards shooting into a home.”

The tragic shooting took place the same day hundreds of people, dressed in pink, marched at Houston City Hall to honor 4-year-old Maleah Davis Day, KSAT reported. Davis was reported missing on May 4 and investigators found her body almost a month later, KHOU reported.

“It’s tragic on the day that we honor Maleah Davis and her death,” Gonzalez said, according to KTRK. “As we pay tribute and pay remembrance of her, that we’re now investigating the death of another child, so this is really heartbreaking.”