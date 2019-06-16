A strawberry moon will rise Sunday. Why is it called that, and where can you see it?

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach California got a special show early Wednesday, January 31, 2018 — an excellent view of the super blue blood moon and lunar eclipse, which hasn't happened since 1866. Here's a look at the moon setting over Shell Beach in SLO County, California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California got a special show early Wednesday, January 31, 2018 — an excellent view of the super blue blood moon and lunar eclipse, which hasn't happened since 1866. Here's a look at the moon setting over Shell Beach in SLO County, California.

If you look to the sky Sunday night, you’ll likely catch the full strawberry moon hanging over the United States.

But the moon won’t look like a strawberry: The Algonquin tribes of the northern United States and Canada gave the moon this nickname because it was their signal to harvest strawberries, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

In Europe, the June moon is known as the rose moon, the honey moon or the mead moon, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

The strawberry moon will reach its peak at 4:30 a.m. Eastern time and about 1:30 a.m. Pacific time on Monday, according to timeanddate.com.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

However, the moon will look full for about a day or two surrounding the peak, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

The moon will be nearly full on Sunday night, and the best time to see the moon is when it’s low on the horizon, according to CNN.

“When the moon is low on the horizon, it allows you to capture the view with objects in the foreground, making the moon appear bigger,” said CNN meteorologist Judson Jones.

In San Luis Obispo and Fresno in California, the moon will rise at 7:55 p.m. Sunday, according to timeanddate.com. The moon will rise at 8:07 p.m. in Sacramento, at 8:03 p.m. in Modesto and 8:40 p.m. in Tacoma, Washington. You can find this information for any city at timeanddate.com.

The moon won’t be the only celestial treat on Sunday night: the planet Jupiter will “form a beautiful lineup in the sky” with the moon and Saturn. Jupiter is close enough to Earth this June that it’s visible to the naked eye all month.

The next full moon will be July 16. The July full moon is known as the buck moon for the new antlers that emerge from bucks’ foreheads during that month.