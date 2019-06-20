What happens if your dog dials 911? Minnesota pet owners found out, police say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Someone might want to check on the dogs in Minnesota.

St. Louis Park police in suburban Minneapolis responded to a home Wednesday to investigate a 911 hangup call — and when they arrived they discovered that a dog named Jack had been chewing on a cordless phone in the home, accidentally ringing up dispatchers, police said in a Facebook post about the incident on Thursday.

That incident comes just a few months after police in Lakeville, another suburb of the Twin Cities, reported that a pair of dogs made three 911 calls to dispatchers, according to a Twitter post from the department on Feb. 21.

“Did you two really need a potty break that bad?” Lakeville police asked on social media. “Pups advised of proper 911 etiquette.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police in St. Louis Park shared photos of the chewed-up phone along with the Facebook post.

They said the handset was “found in the mouth of a very good boy who lives on Edgewood Ave.” and apparently “CAN call 9-1-1.”

Officers said they gave Jack some advice on how to properly use 911, just as Lakeville police had in February.

Other than that, “everything was OK” at the home, police said.

Well, except the phone.