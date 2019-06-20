Another frozen fruit recall for norovirus strikes Walmart and another national chain

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Frozen berry products sold under the store brands of Walmart and Save A Lot were recalled Thursday after FDA testing found Norovirus in the frozen blackberries.

Pulled from Walmart freezers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina are 16-ounce bags of Great Value Frozen Blackberries, lot No. AP1655, expiration date 4/8/2021; lot No. AP1640, expiration date 3/7/2021; and lot No. AP1555, expiration date 1/25/2021.

Out of Save A Lot freezers in Florida, North Carolina, New York, Tennessee and Wisconsin are 12-ounce bags of Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries, lot No. AP 1700 with expiration dates of 4/22/2021, 4/23/2021 and 4/24/2021.

The announcement from manufacturer Alma Pak posted to the FDA site Thursday evening. Those with questions can call Alma Pak at 1-866-965-3896, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Since June 7, there have been seven frozen produce recalls, two of which were for Norovirus.

“Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea,” according to the Centers for Disease Control. Transmission can be through personal contact with an infected person, eating food with Norovirus, or touching surfaces with Norovirus and putting your hands in your mouth without washing them.

The CDC lists proper handwashing, rinsing of fruits and vegetables, and thorough cooking of shellfish as ways to keep from getting the virus.

Last week, WinCo Foods, a supermarket chain in the western United States, recalled Frozen Red Raspberries produced for it by Rader Farms after Norovirus was found.

WinCo Frozen Red Raspberries, recalled last week after Norovirus was found in a sample. FDA