Missouri dad accused of breaking 5-year-old’s leg for not cleaning room gets prison

A Carthage, Missouri, man was sentenced to seven years in prison for throwing his 5-year-old daughter into her dresser and breaking her leg when she wouldn’t clean her room, court documents say.

In January, Mystic Foresee was sitting in her living room when she heard a loud thump followed by her daughter’s screams, KSNF reported. When Foresee ran into the bedroom, she found her daughter lying on the floor.

At the time, Lance Breeding, 27, told detectives he spanked his daughter, for not cleaning her room, ultimately pushing her into the room “causing her to hit the dresser,” KZRG reported. Breeding inspected his daughter when she said her leg hurt but said it seemed fine. When she wouldn’t get up he said he kicked her leg and told her to get back up, according to the station.

Foresee and Breeding took their daughter to the emergency room where doctors diagnosed her with a broken femur for which she later had surgery, the Joplin Globe reported. Hospital staff also noticed bruising on her “lower back, buttocks and upper legs” and reported it to authorities as child abuse.

Breeding pleaded guilty to child abuse, a Class D felony, and was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, according to court documents.