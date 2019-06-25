Toddler vanished from bed in middle of night, Virginia mom says as search intensifies

Hampton VA police still looking for missing 2-year-old boy from Buckroe beach area Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult gave an update on the search for a missing child in the Buckroe beach area in Virginia. Police say the 2-year-old boy went missing around 1 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult gave an update on the search for a missing child in the Buckroe beach area in Virginia. Police say the 2-year-old boy went missing around 1 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019.

A mother in Virginia told police that the last time she saw 2-year-old Noah Tomlin, he was in bed at about 1 a.m., according to the Hampton police chief.

The FBI and Virginia State Police joined the search to help with the investigation, Police Chief Terry Sult said.

“We’re turning over every stone,” he said in a video shared by the department on social media.

Police need your assistance locating Noah Tomlin, 2-year-old white male, last seen wearing a white and green pajama shirt and diaper. He was last seen in the 100-block of Atlantic Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. Call HPD 757-727-6111 with info. pic.twitter.com/FN5lRuPhZr — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 24, 2019

He said the mother called police at 11:35 a.m. Monday and reported the toddler missing from a mobile home park near Norfolk, Virginia.

“We are going to do everything we can to bring the child home safely,” he said.

“We’re considering everything from the child just walking away,” Sult said, “all the way up to foul play. We are looking at all potential possibilities.”

“We are not ruling anything out until we find the child,” he said, without going into details about the investigation.

All available resources are being utilized to locate this missing child. If you have any information please come forward to police. pic.twitter.com/h2JG3aPMWg — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 25, 2019 We continue our search this morning for 2-year-old Noah Tomlin. If anyone has any information please contact HPD at 757-727-6111 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP to remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/CRFscc5aPG — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 25, 2019

Police said they are putting every resource they have into finding Noah. “If you have any information please come forward to police,” the department asked on Twitter.

“We’re going to take it as worst case,” Sult said, “and hope for the best case.”