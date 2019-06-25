Watch loggerhead sea turtle dig one of over 100 nests on this South Carolina beach

Watch this loggerhead sea turtle come ashore to nest on Edisto Beach as the sun rises The Edisto Beach Loggerhead Turtle Project captured this loggerhead sea turtle coming ashore in South Carolina to nest around sunrise on June 24, 2019. The group reported the S.C. beach already had nearly 150 nests. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Edisto Beach Loggerhead Turtle Project captured this loggerhead sea turtle coming ashore in South Carolina to nest around sunrise on June 24, 2019. The group reported the S.C. beach already had nearly 150 nests.

A group at a South Carolina beach captured a video of a sea turtle digging a nest on the shore.

The video was taken by the Edisto Beach Loggerhead Turtle Project on Monday around 6:30 a.m. and shows a loggerhead turtle laying in the sand and digging a nest while the sun rises in the background.

It also shows the turtle’s tracks, where she crawled out of the ocean and up the beach.

The Facebook video has gotten more than 1,000 shares and 100,000 views as of Tuesday.

“Just when you thought you had seen everything,” one person commented on the video.

Ten other turtles had dug their nests on Edisto Beach the day before, according to the group.

That puts the total number of nests on the beach at 149 as of Monday night, the group said.

South Carolina’s sea turtle nesting season got an early start this year, with the first nest appearing on April 25, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

A typical nesting season starts in May and ends in October, according to the SCDNR.

The turtle’s eggs will be ready to hatch in about 60 days, according to the National Ocean Service.