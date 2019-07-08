Toddler falls to her death out of a grandfather’s grasp on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship

Toddler falls to her death on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship (Spanish video) A toddler plunged to her death on Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas when it was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sunday, July 8, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A toddler plunged to her death on Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas when it was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sunday, July 8, 2019.

A toddler plunged to her death on Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas when it was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sunday.

While there’s still some uncertainty exactly how the tragedy happened with the 1-year-old, “the grandfather took the little girl to look at the window. She fell and died,” Puerto Rico’s Secretary of Public Security Elmer Roman told local media, as seen on a video by Primera Hora.

“We haven’t interviewed everyone in the family yet,” Roman said. “We’re looking to see if there are cameras that caught what happened.”





Roman said the extended family, with both sets of grandparents, were on the cruise. Primera Hora reports the family was from Indiana and the girl fell from the ship’s 11th floor.

Royal Caribbean corporate communications manager Owen Torres said in an email to the Miami Herald: “We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the family. We’ve made our Care Team available to assist the family with any resources they need. Out of respect for their privacy, we do not plan to comment further on the incident.”

The ship left its home port in San Juan around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, about an hour and a half later than scheduled.