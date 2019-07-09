This antebellum home inspired ‘Gone With The Wind’ mansion. It’s for sale

Check out the “’Gone With The Wind’ house up for auction now A Georgia mansion called Twelve Oaks that served as the inspiration for the Ashley Wilke’s antebellum home in the epic film “Gone With the Wind” is up for auction with a starting bid of $1 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Georgia mansion called Twelve Oaks that served as the inspiration for the Ashley Wilke’s antebellum home in the epic film “Gone With the Wind” is up for auction with a starting bid of $1 million.

A mansion called Twelve Oaks that served as the inspiration for the Ashley Wilke’s antebellum home in the epic film “Gone With The Wind” is up for sale with a starting bid of $1 million.

The auction began July 4, 2019, and ends July 25, 2019.

The plantation-style house was built in 1836 in Covington, Georgia.





In 1936, Margaret Mitchell published her fictional novel about the Civil War-era Deep South. Three years later, Selznick International Pictures purchased the film rights to “Gone With The Wind.”





While Mitchell reportedly had little interest in being involved in the Hollywood production, she did come across a photograph of the mansion in the Atlanta Journal, cut it out and mailed it to the movie producers with a note saying it was identical to the house that she envisioned for the book’s character Ashley Wilkes.

In the book and movie, Wilkes courts the Southern belle Scarlett O’Hara.

The film was shot in Hollywood, not at the Twelve Oaks property. The home was purchased by the current owners in rundown condition and underwent a $2 million restoration in 2017 bringing it up to the standards that inspired Mitchell in 1939,” according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. The owners are moving onto a new project.

The 10,000-square-foot home has 12 bedrooms, 13 baths, 12 fireplaces, 11-foot ceilings and hardwood floors, chandeliers and period lighting. There is a formal parlor, large dining room and new kitchen. Two tubs in the elegant bathrooms cost over $14,000 each. The master suite has a personal library with built-in wood bookcases flanking a fireplace.

Outside sits a swimming pool with historic pergola, covered porches, a large deck and over three acres of gardens with a four-car carriage house.





As a bed and breakfast and event venue, Twelve Oaks has been named Best of the South by “Southern Living” magazine and has appeared in movies and television shows. TopTenRealEstateDeals said the estate is listed in Trip Advisor’s Hall of Fame and serves as an award-winning wedding venue.

Realtor.com says the property is profitable.

“The eight suites range in price from $199 to $400 per night, and the inn averages 55% to 60% occupancy per year,” Realtor.com reported. “There’s also the potential to increase the number of suites by converting the innkeeper’s residence to guest rooms, converting the carriage house into guest suites, or by building cottages on the property.”