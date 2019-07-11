180,000 smoke alarms recalled for the most basic of reasons: They may not work

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Universal Security Instruments’ smoke alarms aren’t a danger to anybody — but 180,000 were recalled Wednesday for the other reason products get recalled: They may not work.

The problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: The smoke alarms can have a misaligned internal switch causing the alarms to not activate properly, posing a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire.”

And Universal has heard of this happening 134 times.

This recall covers battery-operated smoke and fire alarms with model Nos. MI3050S and MI3050SB with date codes between 2015JAN19 and 2016JUL11. They’re white and were sold from July 2015 through December 2016 for $20.

Universal is offering replacements, but first wants consumers to check the smoke alarms by pressing the Test button. If the alarm goes off, your alarm is fine. If not, contact Universal at 877-612-6955 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.