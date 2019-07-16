Father’s errant tee shot kills 6-year-old girl in ‘tragic accident,’ Utah cops say

A 6-year-old girl waiting in a golf cart Monday as her father teed off 20 yards away at a Utah golf course suffered what police are calling “a tragic accident,” the Daily Herald reported.

“The ball struck her in the back of the head, at the base of her neck,” said Lt. Todd Colledge of the Orem Police Department, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The girl died several hours later after being airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital, KSTU reported.

“It’s a tragic accident and we are investigating it as such,” Colledge said, according to the Daily Herald.

The accident took place about 10:25 a.m. at the Sleepy Ridge Golf Course, KTVX reported. Police are not releasing the name of the father or daughter.

“I can’t imagine what that father is going through,” College said, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

