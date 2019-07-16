Florida man attacks wife’s lover with scissors, leaves with his penis, police say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A Florida man is in jail after deputies said he used scissors to cut off the penis of his wife’s lover.

Alex Bonilla, a 49-year-old man from Bell, Florida, is accused of breaking into the man’s home on Sunday around 11 a.m., then tying him up and slicing off his genitalia, the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Tuesday.

When deputies responded to the reported attack, the victim told them Bonilla showed up with a gun, then took him to another room and mutilated him, the Sheriff’s Office said. The victim told deputies that Bonilla, who is his neighbor, threatened to kill him if he put up a fight, ABC Action News reports.

An arrest report said two kids were at the mobile home when Bonilla arrived and that Bonilla took the penis with him when he left, NBC 2 reports.

Deputies said in the news release that the “motive for this crime is still under investigation. But an arrest report said Bonilla “was found to have caught the victim and the [Bonilla’s] wife during sexual intercourse” in May, ABC Action News reports.

Deputies said Bonilla wasn’t at the crime scene when deputies got there, but he was arrested just before 3 p.m.

Bonilla was booked at a Gilchrist County jail on Sunday, and he’s being held there on $1.25 million bond, according to online jail records. He faces charges of burglary, child cruelty, aggravated battery, kidnapping and aggravated assault, jail records said.

Deputies said the victim is still in the hospital in stable condition, deputies said. He’s in expected to recover, NBC reports.

Authorities didn’t say what became of the severed penis, according to ABC Action News.

Deputies said in the news release that “a county wide search for additional evidence was conducted with no result.”