Drugged baby wore only a diaper in 10-degree January weather, Missouri cops say

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme

A father and mother are now facing charges more than a year-and-half after Missouri police found an infant wearing only a diaper in freezing weather, police say. There was also meth in the baby’s system, according to police.

It was 10 degrees outside when Springfield, Missouri, police responded to the scene of a car crash in January 2018, police said in a probable cause document

In the back seat, police say they found a baby, who was 3 months old at the time, in a car seat wearing only a diaper, despite the fact the car had no working heater, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Police say Brittani Harris, 27, and Corey Harris, 28, shot up methamphetamine at a nearby motel before Corey Harris drove them and two children around Springfield. They dropped off one child at a location, which was redacted from police documents, before crashing the car, police say.

Brittani Harris told police she had breastfed the baby after injecting meth and Corey Harris admitted to knowing the car’s heater had not been working, police say.

When police found the baby they say the windchill was below zero degrees and that the baby’s body temperature was “very low.” Officers took the child to a heated patrol car while they awaited an ambulance.

Once at the hospital, doctors told police that the baby was behaving “neurologically slow” and could have suffered more severe brain damage and even death had the baby spent 30 minutes more in the car, police say.

Toxicology reports revealed both Corey Harris and the child showed traces of methamphetamine in their systems, police say.

On Thursday, Corey Harris and Brittani Harris were charged “with felony counts of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child,” the Springfield News-Leader reported.

A warrant was issued for their arrest on Wednesday, according to court documents.

Brittani Harris filed for divorce from Corey in December 2018, according to court documents.