Eat a piece of bacon at this NC gun shop and get free bumper sticker slamming AOC

“Get your limited edition bumper sticker!!” says Cherokee Guns. “Snowflakes and Liberals are not eligible.” Facebook screenshot

The same North Carolina gun shop that annoyed liberals by promoting a billboard labeling Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez an idiot now says it intends to pass out bumper stickers with the same message.

To get one, however, you have to eat a piece of bacon.

Cherokee Guns in Murphy said in a Monday Facebook post the stickers are being offered due to “overwhelming demand” from people who support the store’s likening of Ocasio-Cortez and three other Democratic congresswomen to the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, only they’re “idiots.”

The four are liberal women of color who have been critical of President Donald Trump, including Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

“Alright my fellow Infidels for Trump,” says the store’s Facebook post. “Due to OVERWHELMING demand...you may come by the shop (next week) and get your very own FOUR HORSEMEN COMETH STICKER...simple...eat a piece of bacon...tell us you’re voting for Trump in 2020.”

Supplies of the stickers will be limited, the store warns, then adds: “Snowflakes and Liberals are not eligible...sorry.”

Murphy is about 240 miles west of Charlotte, in Cherokee County.

It wasn’t explained why bacon was a key to getting one of the stickers, or if the message was meant to be tongue-in-cheek.

Cherokee Guns, founded in 2012, posted its sticker pledge the same day The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence slammed the store’s Facebook post of the “Four Horseman” billboard, calling it “dangerous” and “disgusting anti-government violent rhetoric.” Some critics have also labeled the message “hate speech.”

Cherokee Guns staff told the McClatchy newsgroup that they had received some phone calls critical of the billboard post, but were instructed by the owner to show “threatening liberals” to the door and suggest they pay for their own billboard.

Judging by the response on Facebook, many people saw humor of the promise of bumper stickers.

“Do not overcook the Bacon!!!” posted Bruce Chynoweth on the store’s Facebook page.

“What if I send a stamped, self addressed envelope and a couple bucks?” wrote Charles Seeburger.

“Thank you... for not bowing to the communist terrorists who now are trying to tell us how to be American,” said Kimberly Lindell.

The store said in a July 20 Facebook post that it was targeting the four Democratic congresswomen -- all high profile critics of President Trump -- for “trying to make this country Socialist.”

“Any gun the government wants to take... is the gun YOU need to buy!! Open till 4P,” concluded the store’s July 20 post.