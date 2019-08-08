National
‘Breathing problem’ forces legendary artist Willie Nelson to cancel tour after Ohio show
Leon Bridges sings tribute to Willie Nelson
Texas legendary country singer-songwriter Willie Nelson announced late Wednesday on social media that he has been forced to cancel this tour because of a “breathing problem.”
Nelson, 86, posted on Twitter and Facebook: “To my fans, I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I’ll be back. Love, Willie.”
Nelson sent the message late Wednesday after an evening performance at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, with Alison Krauss.
Thousands of his fans wished him well on Facebook and Twitter.
Nelson and his family were scheduled to appear with Alison Krauss on Friday at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich.
He was scheduled to appear at Farm Aid on Sept. 21 and the last tour date was Nov. 29 at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
Illness forced Nelson to cancel tours in 2016 and 2018.
