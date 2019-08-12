National
Kansas City radio host hits second hole-in-one on same hole with same ball, video shows
Second hole in one didn’t kill the radio star
A Kansas City radio host just hit her second hole-in-one — on the same hole with the same ball as her first, she says.
Dana Wright, a daytime host on 98.1 FM KMBZ, used a nine iron to sink the roughly 120-yard shot, Wright’s husband, Kris Ketz wrote on Facebook. It was on hole 7 at the Country Club of Leawood, Wright said.
“Are you serious?” Wright says on the video. “Did that just go in?”
The video shows Wright scream and laugh as she peers into the hole to confirm it, with Ketz — an anchor on KMBC Channel 9 — providing color analysis.
“That, my friends, is a hole-in-one,” Ketz said. “Her second on this hole.”
In a tweet, Wright shows the ball resting in the hole.
At the end of the video, Wright said she didn’t get a plaque for her first hole-in-one.
“I want my plaque,” she said. “I never got a plaque the first time.”
Now it looks like she’ll get one from Callaway Golf.
