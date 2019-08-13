Escaped prisoner takes 80-mile Lyft ride days before he would be freed, NC police say

Jaylan Ross North Carolina Department of Public Safety

An escaped prisoner in North Carolina took an 80-mile Lyft ride to his mom’s house on Monday, news outlets report.

Jaylan Andra Ross, 22, was serving time at the Piedmont Correctional Institution in Rowan County when he climbed over a fence and made his way to freedom, according to a spokesman for the state prison system.

That’s when he took a Lyft ride from Salisbury to Shelby, a drive that took more than an hour, WITN reports.

He ended up at his family home, where police later found him in the basement, WSOC reports.

Capt. Steve Canipe of the Shelby Police Department says officials aren’t sure if his family ordered the Lyft for him, according to the station.

Ross, who had been in minimum custody, “will be charged with escape and will be moved at some point to a higher level custody prison,” spokesman John Bull of the N.C. Department of Public Safety wrote in an email to McClatchy newsgroup.

The getaway came days before Ross was supposed to get out of the minimum-custody prison on Aug. 20, Bull said.

Ross was sent to prison in May 2016 for possession of a firearm by a felon, according state records. He later had convictions for crimes that included felony breaking and entering.

His convictions date back to 2015, Department of Public Safety records show.

State records list 20 infractions for Ross, including fighting and threatening to hurt staff.

Officials say Ross’ six-hour escape is being investigated.

