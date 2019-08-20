AR-15 being raffled off by NC police chief to raise money for children’s charity

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? The Brady Act made background checks a requirement for guns purchased through licensed dealers. Here’s a brief look at how the current system works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Brady Act made background checks a requirement for guns purchased through licensed dealers. Here’s a brief look at how the current system works.

A North Carolina police chief is raffling off an AR-15 to raise money for a charity event that will benefit children who have been abused.

David Dulin, Albemarle police chief, and his wife Krystyal are hosting the raffle with help from a local gun shop to raise money for the Stanly County Dancing with the Stars event, which is benefiting the Butterfly House, a children’s advocacy center, according to a Facebook post on their joint account.

The center supports children who have been victims of abuse and children who have witnessed a violent crime, according to its website.

The AR-15 is the grand prize for the raffle, which includes four other guns, including a Glock G43X and a Smith & Wesson 642, according to a flyer that the Dulins posted on Facebook.

“There are some awesome guns up for grabs,” the post said. “Please like and share to spread the word!”

Raffle tickets are $20 and participants “must comply with state and federal law to participate” in the drawing, which will take place on Aug. 31 at Scoot’s Place, the gun shop helping with the raffle, the flyer says.

The Dulins are also participating as dancers at the eighth-annual event on Sept. 7, the website says.

Jane Boone, the event organizer, told the Salisbury Post that this isn’t the first time an AR-15 or weapons like it have been raffled off as a fundraiser for the event and that there are no plans to stop this raffle.

“Teams decide their own fundraisers and the best way that they can raise money,” Boone said, according to the Salisbury Post. “That’s just one that was chosen.”

David Dulin told the Salisbury Post it’s not guns that kill.

“People are the ones that kill,” he said, according to the Salisbury Post. “It’s not guns.”

But Andrew Patrick, media director at the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, told the Salisbury Post that AR-15s are the most common weapons used in mass shootings.

An AR-15 style firearm was used to kill nine people at the mass shooting in Dayton earlier this month, according to USA Today. AR-15 style weapons were also used at the Las Vegas concert shooting, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, CBS reports.

The Chatham County GOP is also raffling off firearms during election season, the News & Observer previously reported. The group received pushback for the raffle but is still planning to hold it, just in a different location.