14 hurt after bus carrying high school volleyball team crashes in NC, officials say

A bus with a high school volleyball team on board crashed in the North Carolina mountains, leaving 14 hurt, officials say. Screengrab from the WLOS Facebook page

A school bus carrying a high school volleyball team crashed in western North Carolina, leaving 14 hurt, officials say.

Teammates, two coaches and the driver were injured when the bus plunged 30 feet into an embankment Monday night near Coxes Creek Mountain, news outlets report.

The students, who attended nearby Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, were coming back from a volleyball match when the crash happened on N.C. 226, officials told WHNS.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK The Wichita Police Department offers tips for drivers when they see school buses. It's illegal in the United States to pass a school bus when it's stopped to unload or load children. (2017)

Fourteen people were taken to hospitals, “including one who was airlifted,” WLOS reports.

Officials say no one appears to have life-threatening injuries, according to WYFF.

“It’s truly a miracle something like this happening and this being the result,” said William Kehler, director of McDowell County Emergency Management, according to WLOS. “We are truly blessed.”

Principal Dianna Bridges in a statement called news of the crash “unfortunate” and asked people to keep the players in their “thoughts and prayers,” WHNS reports.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the crash site was close to Marion and the intersection with U.S. 221, WYFF reports.