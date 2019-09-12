After dog fell 60 feet, Colorado firefighters rappel cliff to rescue her, video shows A sheepdog named Oreo fell 60 feet from a cliff above Helen Hunt Falls in Colorado Springs, officials say. Video shows firefighters rappel to rescue the dog, which sustained only a minor injury, officials say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sheepdog named Oreo fell 60 feet from a cliff above Helen Hunt Falls in Colorado Springs, officials say. Video shows firefighters rappel to rescue the dog, which sustained only a minor injury, officials say.

Oreo is a lucky dog.

The 30-pound sheepdog fell 60 feet from a cliff in Colorado Springs on Thursday, the fire department said in a Facebook post. The cliff overlooks Helen Hunt Falls in North Cheyenne Cañon Park, according to the city.

Oreo’s fall came to a stop on a 2-foot ledge above another 100-feet drop to the bottom of the cliff, KOAA reported.

“She got pretty lucky she stopped right there, stuck in the perfect spot,” a firefighter told KOAA .

With climbing gear and ropes set up for rappelling, the firefighters set out to save Oreo, video shows. After descending over the steep cliff, two firefighters reemerge holding the dog, video shows.

Oreo’s owner took her to the vet for treatment. The dog sustained only a minor injury to her mouth, firefighters said.