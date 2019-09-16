Cops kill man running toward school with gun after he shot at them, Houston police say Houston Police shot and killed a man on Monday morning after they say he ignored continuous demands to drop his gun. Once the man fired at members of the Crime Suppression Unit, they returned fire, killing the man according to Chief Art Acevedo. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Houston Police shot and killed a man on Monday morning after they say he ignored continuous demands to drop his gun. Once the man fired at members of the Crime Suppression Unit, they returned fire, killing the man according to Chief Art Acevedo.

Police in Texas shot and killed a man early Monday morning after he allegedly fired shots at Houston police, according to Chief Art Acevedo.

Acevedo explained the shooting happened in the 10700 block of South Gessner just after 8:30 a.m., near Creekbend Drive, per Click2Houston.

Members of the Crime Suppression Team were working overtime when they were flagged by a citizen who stated an “African American male was brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner,” Acevedo said in video of a press conference posted by Houston police on Twitter.

The two officers, one a three-year member of the team and the other, a two-year member, responded to the car wash where the man was reportedly located.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

When he saw police, the suspect fled toward the elementary school across the street and at one point turned and discharged his firearm at police, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Officers returned fire, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s name has not been released by police.

Acevedo said he viewed the body camera footage for both officers and said the male, thought to be between 30-40 years old, ignored multiple commands from police during the altercation including for him not to reach for his weapon.

“When you shoot at a police officer or you aim a gun at a police officer, there’s almost a 100 percent probability you’re going to get shot,” Acevedo told multiple outlets. “In this case, these police officers were not just defending themselves. ... They also had that school right there behind us. You can imagine what goes through the mind of a police officer when they see a guy running toward a school (while) armed.”