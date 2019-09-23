National
‘Rowdy rooster’ busted outside a Taco Bell in South Carolina, sheriff says
What if you had more than 100 chickens, many of them roosters, as neighbors?
Deputies got a call late last week about a ruckus outside a Taco Bell in Charleston County, South Carolina.
When they arrived, , they figured out the answer to possibly one of life’s most enduring questions: Why did the chicken cross the road?
To get to Taco Bell.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies and animal control officers went to a Taco Bell in Ladson “for a report of a rowdy rooster causing a ruckus. He had been loitering for a week and chowing down on tacos, pork rinds and dog food whenever he felt a bit peckish.”
They managed to corral the big rooster into a cage and handed him over to the Charleston Animal Society “without further incident,” the sheriff’s office said.
