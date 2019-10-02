Stop wasting time and energy on ‘BULLSHIT,’ Trump tweets amid impeachment inquiry

SHARE COPY LINK

A Twitter post by President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted Democrats for wasting time on what he called “BULLSHIT.”

“The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it!” Trump wrote.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, focusing on a phone call with the Ukrainian president in which Trump asked him to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

An archive of Trump’s previous Twitter posts shows that, while he frequently used profane language such as “bullshit” before becoming president, his only previous Twitter post using the word since his election came in April 2019 in a series of posts about an investigation by former special counsel Robert Mueller.

In that post, Trump referred to some of the accusations made against him in Mueller’s report as “total bullshit.”