Prominent scientist with National Weather Service dies in rough surf off Outer Banks

A high ranking scientist with the National Weather Service died Monday in rough surf off North Carolina’s Outer Banks, according to the Town of Duck.

The victim was identified as 58-year-old William Lapenta, director of the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

He is one of two people who reportedly died off the North Carolina coast in the past two days, with the second involving an unidentified man found “unresponsive” in the ocean about 10 a.m. Tuesday off G Avenue at Kure Beach, reported WWAY and other news outlets

Duck town officials say the incident involving Lapenta happened around 4:20 p.m. Monday, when an off-duty ocean rescue supervisor spotted a “swimmer in distress” in the Sanderling area of Duck.

“Emergency services were called to the Pelican Way beach... for a swimmer that was no longer visible from the beach,” a press release said. “Lifeguards on patrol responded within minutes upon receiving the call and pulled an unresponsive 58-year-old male from the water.”

First responders used life-saving measures without success and Lapenta was pronounced dead at the scene at 5 p.m., a release said.

“While the exact factors that caused the death are unknown, Monday’s surf conditions and a rip current in the area were likely a factor,” the release said.

I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of my friend and colleague, Bill Lapenta. Bill was a brilliant scientist and mentor to many. He will be missed by all of us in the @NWS and @NOAA. pic.twitter.com/0rE0cvpgdg — Louis Uccellini (@NWSDirector) October 1, 2019

The National Hurricane Center warned Tuesday that the ocean along the East Coast was experiencing rough surf and rip currents due to Hurricane Lorenzo, which has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. National parks along the Outer Banks also reported abnormally high tides and flooding.

Louis Uccellini, the news director for the National Weather Service, confirmed in a tweet Tuesday that Lapenta had died. “Bill was a brilliant scientist and mentor to many. He will be missed,” Uccellini tweeted.

The American Meteorological Society posted on Facebook Tuesday that Lapenta had been “a champion for the Weather, Water, & Climate Enterprise.”

Lapenta’s role with the National Centers for Environmental Prediction was to deliver “weather, water, climate and space weather guidance, forecasts, warnings and analyses to help save lives and protect property,” according to Weather.gov.

“As director, Dr. Lapenta oversees the planning, science and technology, and operational responsibilities of NCEP’s nine national centers, which include the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK., Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, CO., and the Weather Prediction Center in College Park, MD.”

Lapenta lived in northern Virginia with his wife, Cathy, who is also a meteorologist, according to Weather.gov. The couple have two adult children, the site said.