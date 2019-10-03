Man arrested after ‘difficult to watch’ video of cat tortured in pool, Texas cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A man in Texas has been charged with animal cruelty after police say disturbing surveillance video showed him torturing a cat in an apartment swimming pool.

Javonte Alexander, 22, was arrested last Wednesday over surveillance footage from September 7 that allegedly shows him abusing a cat in an apartment pool in Houston, KHOU reported.

Police arrested Javonte Alexander, 22, after they say he was caught on video torturing a cat at a Texas apartment pool. Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 1

“This video is difficult to watch,” Constable Alan Rosen told the news outlet. “Anyone who tortures an animal should be held accountable. This cat was defenseless. Our society should not stand for such cruelty to animals.”

The graphic video, edited and posted by police, shows a man picking up a cat and throwing it violently into the pool. The man swats at the cat before it tries to swim away. As the cat tries to pull itself out of the pool, the man removes his shoe and uses it to hit the cat in the head before grabbing it and throwing it back into the water.

Police say that when the man left the pool, the cat appeared to be either dead or unconscious, KPRC reported.

Officials were alerted to the video by the apartment complex, which gave Alexander three days to “vacate the premises for criminal activity,” according to the news outlet. Alexander told apartment staff he’d had “problems with the cat.”

“I had problems with that cat in the past, and that’s why I did what I did,” he said, according to the Houston Chronicle. “This is not the same cat in my apartment.”

Alexander was arrested and charged with animal cruelty, a third-degree felony, the news outlet reported. If convicted, he could face anywhere from two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Alexander is out on bond, KHOU reported.