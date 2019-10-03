How do you free a moose trapped in a swimming pool? Watch these determined rescuers

SHARE COPY LINK

A moose trapped in a New Hampshire swimming pool Tuesday evening got a little help from some friends, a video shows.

The moose, a young bull, fell into a backyard swimming pool in Bedford and couldn’t get out because the pool had no steps, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials wrote on Facebook.

Wildlife biologists and local conservation officers lent the moose a hand by placing some wooden steps in the water.

They then coaxed the somewhat baffled moose out of the pool, using a rope or line to prompt him to keep moving toward the steps, the video shows.

“There he goes,” says an officer as the moose splashes out of the pool and runs away.

Since it’s the breeding season, bull moose are on the move looking for love, wildlife officers wrote on Facebook.

The mating season for moose, which can weigh up to 1,600 pounds, goes from September 24 to October 8, usually peaking around October 1, according to The National Park Service.