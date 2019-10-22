National
One injured in shooting at California high school; police detain suspect
At least one person was injured in a shooting at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, California, police said in a news release.
Police say they’ve detained a suspect but a search for the weapon remains on going.
It has not been reported if the injured person or the suspect are students.
Ridgeway High School, Santa Rosa High School and Santa Rosa Junior College were all placed on lockdown as police hunt for the suspect, the release said.
“We had a shooting on the campus of Ridgway High School this morning,” Sgt. Summer Gloeckner told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat. “Right now we have an outstanding suspect. We have one victim. It doesn’t appear to be an active shooter situation at this time.”
A parent information center has been set up at the Jockey Club, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, east of Brookwood Ave., police say. Parents are asked not to call 911 for information, but to make their way to the information center.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
